The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.50

The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $7.68. The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 55,466 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.50.

About The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

