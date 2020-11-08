The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) vs. Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71% The AZEK N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Molding Technologies and The AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The AZEK 0 0 0 1 4.00

The AZEK has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. Given The AZEK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and The AZEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.30 -$15.22 million N/A N/A The AZEK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The AZEK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The AZEK beats Core Molding Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

