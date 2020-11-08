The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $324.79

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.79 and traded as high as $365.00. The Character Group plc (CCT.L) shares last traded at $355.00, with a volume of 48,030 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.11.

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts based on popular television, film, and digital characters in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Doctor Who, Easy, Fireman Sam, Orbeez, Postman Pat, Teletubbies, Zombie Blast, Spare Parts, Peppa Pig, Little Live, Stretch Armstrong, Mash'ems, Games, Laser X, and Oonies brands.

