The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $321.80

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.80 and traded as low as $318.47. The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 681,816 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 330.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 24.55%.

In other The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) news, insider Laurence Magnus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £98,100 ($128,168.28).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

