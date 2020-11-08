The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBMS. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $507.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 467.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 78.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 37.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

