The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

NYSE:GS opened at $201.26 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average is $198.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

