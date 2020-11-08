The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.55. The L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 11,588 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
The L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
