The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.55. The L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 11,588 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 53,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 296,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.