The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nov 8th, 2020

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

