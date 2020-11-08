The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 8.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $736.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $692.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $740.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

