The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Position Reduced by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Unilever Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Unilever Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Unilever Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Unilever Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Unilever Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after buying an additional 192,388 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

