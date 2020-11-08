The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its position in The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in The Unilever Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Unilever Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in The Unilever Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in The Unilever Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

