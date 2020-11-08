The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 166.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

