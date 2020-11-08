Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $32.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Analyst Recommendations for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit