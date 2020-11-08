Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $32.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

