Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.89

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.89 and traded as low as $115.00. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) shares last traded at $118.40, with a volume of 772,490 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.89. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post -2.8634601 EPS for the current year.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

