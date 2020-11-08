TokenPay Price Hits $0.0362 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $784,015.39 and approximately $337,167.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,165.71 or 0.99987558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00031485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003576 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00103597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00019392 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,676,305 coins and its circulating supply is 21,676,292 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

