TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $184.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.65. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TopBuild by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

