Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $144.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

