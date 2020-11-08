TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

