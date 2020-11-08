Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Truist Financial by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 179,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 56,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

