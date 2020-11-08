Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report sales of $5.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $22.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

TFC opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.