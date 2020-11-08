TurtleCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152,162.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $861,820.74 and $152,162.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 86,770,411,421 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

