TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 225.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $5,321.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01099682 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00214980 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 153.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.83 or 0.01940857 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001091 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000168 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

