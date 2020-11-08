Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 454,500 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

