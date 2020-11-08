Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Lowered to $280.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.45.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $414.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.07 and a 200-day moving average of $351.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $428.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

