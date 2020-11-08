U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of USWS opened at $0.32 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

