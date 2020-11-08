Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

UBER stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

