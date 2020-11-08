Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $54.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.