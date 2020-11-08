UBS Group Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $81.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.81.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.