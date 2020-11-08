UBS Group Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $81.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.81.
Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
