UBS Group Increases LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $6.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LendingClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.61.

LC stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LendingClub by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

