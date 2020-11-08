UBS Group Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $125.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.08.

QCOM opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,229,000 after acquiring an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

