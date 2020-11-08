UBS Group Trims Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Target Price to $18.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEP. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holly Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

