UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 57,246 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

