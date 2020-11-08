UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

NYSE UNH opened at $347.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $360.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

