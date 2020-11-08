Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBX. BidaskClub raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unity Biotechnology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.68.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

