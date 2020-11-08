Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valhi had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $383.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.12. Valhi has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

