Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.