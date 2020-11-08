Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $107.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

