Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 17.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $158,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

