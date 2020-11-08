Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE VAPO opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $707.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -1.47. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc acquired 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $230,105.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and have sold 34,076 shares valued at $1,006,106. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

