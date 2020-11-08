VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

