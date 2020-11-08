Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 and have sold 875,000 shares worth $8,644,750. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 132.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.