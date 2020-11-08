Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,305.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $4,758,268. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after acquiring an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,243,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.