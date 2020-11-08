Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

VERU stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Veru has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 12,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 321,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 703.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

