Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of VGI stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
