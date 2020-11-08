Vista Gold (VGZ) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Vista Gold (NYSE: VGZ) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vista Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vista Gold alerts:

This table compares Vista Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A -$9.39 million -13.38 Vista Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 42.97

Vista Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -74.26% -57.11% Vista Gold Competitors -18.87% -13.49% -1.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vista Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Gold Competitors 736 2837 2643 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 14.91%. Given Vista Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vista Gold peers beat Vista Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.