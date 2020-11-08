Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

