Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

