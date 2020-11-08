Watchman Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.