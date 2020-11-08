Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NRZ. Argus raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.81. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 591,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

