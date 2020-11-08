Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Workiva and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,423.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,283.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,298. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Workiva by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Workiva by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

